Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Clint Bentley’s ‘Jockey’ At Sundance 2021

Sony Pictures Classics has picked up Clint Bentley’s Jockey on the second night of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, acquiring all worldwide rights to the film.

Set to premiere on Sunday, Jan. 31 in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section, Bentley’s film follows an aging jockey (Clifton Collins, Jr.) who hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer (Molly Parker), who has come to possess what seems to be a championship horse. However, the years and injuries have taken a toll on his body, throwing into question the jockey’s ability to continue his lifelong passion. The arrival of a rookie rider (Moises Arias), who claims to be his son further complicates the jockey’s plans to fulfilling his dream.

“Filmmakers Clint Bentley (a formidable directing debut), co-writer Greg Kwedar and producer Nancy Schafer have made such a good movie, that is engaging, satisfying, visual, and precise cinematic storytelling,” Sony Pictures Classics said in a statement. “Anchored by a truly amazing performance by Clifton Collins Jr., an actor we have admired in so many roles for over 2 decades (from Capote to Westworld), ably supported by Molly Parker and Moses Arias, JOCKEY is about what happens to a professional at the end of a career with the background of horse racing, a subject of interest to audiences worldwide. We are excited to bring the movie to a wide audience this year.”

Jockey is produced by Bentley, Kwedar and Nancy Schafer and executive produced by Larry Kalas, Larry Kelly, Linda & Jon Halbert, Cheryl & Walt Penn, Genevieve & Mark Crozier, Cindy & John Greenwood, Ann Grimes & Jay Old, Benjamin Fuqua, Jordy Wax, and Collins Jr. Additional actors are Logan Cormier and Colleen Hartnett

“We’re overjoyed Sony Pictures Classics will be releasing JOCKEY. Growing up, watching movies with their logo made us the filmmakers we are today,” said Bentley and Kwedar. “We were so taken by SPC’s passion and vision and our shared love for Clifton Collins Jr. It’s surreal for our movie to be in the family of so many incredible films and filmmakers. This movie was made with so much love, in the vibrant, itinerant world behind the racetrack. It’s an honor to partner with Michael Barker, Tom Bernard and their team who take such care in how they release films.”

Sony Pictures Classics negotiated the deal with ICM Partners, on behalf of the filmmakers. International sales were handled by Films Boutique.

The Jockey acquisition follows Neon’s pick up of Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee and Apple’s record-breaking $25 million CODA sale.