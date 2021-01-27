Sony Music Backs Music Doc Streamer The Coda Collection, With Founders Including Yoko Ono

The current boom in music documentaries is set to continue with an emerging new player in the space.

Sony Music Entertainment is among the backers of The Coda Collection, which will feature a slew of music documentaries and concert films.

Founders include Yoko Ono and the Estate of John Lennon, Janie Hendrix of Experience Hendrix, veteran entertainment lawyer Jonas Herbsman, John McDermott, who has directed a raft of Hendrix docs. It is run by CEO Jim Spinello.

The service will launch in the U.S. on February 18 via Amazon Prime Video Channels with a global roll out planned for later in the year. It will cost $4.99 per month.

The Coda Collection will launch with 150 titles including Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui, The Rolling Stones On The Air, Johnny Cash At San Quentin, Miranda Lambert: Revolution Live By Candlelight, Bob Dylan’s Trouble No More, a upcoming Dave Grohl documentary and performances from the likes of Jane’s Addiction, Stone Temple Pilots and Dead & Company.

Content partners include Rhino Entertainment, Concord Music, Mercury Studios, Reelin’ In The Years Productions and Creem Magazine.

“What’s being lost in today’s swarm of streaming services and search engines is the deep connection that is fueled by the stories that surround all the songs and artists that we love. The Coda Collection is being built to bring to life all the stories between the songs for both artists and fans,” said Spinello.

Yoko Ono added, “John Lennon was always on the cutting edge of music and culture. The Coda Collection will be a new way for fans to connect on a deeper level.”