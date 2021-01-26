Sony Music Entertainment & Gospel Artist Kirk Franklin Team Up For Podcast Series

EXCLUSIVE: H.E.R, Glennon Doyle, Kelly Rowland and Pharrell Williams are among the artists set to be featured on a new podcast from Sony Music Entertainment and gospel artist Kirk Franklin.

The pair are launching Good Words with Kirk Franklin on February 9.

The show will feature Franklin, a 16-time Grammy winning artist, having intimate conversations exploring faith, redemption, and the realities of today’s world.

He will talk to these artists and activists about their thoughts around race, religion, politics, music and self-expression and Franklin will offer original music for the show.

It is the latest podcast series from Sony Music Entertainment following deals with The Jinx and A Wilderness of Error filmmaker Marc Smerling and Campside Media, the company behind Hollywood con queen story Chameleon.

Good Words with Kirk Franklin will be available on all major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

“I want to bring you something really special from my heart, it’s called Good Words with Kirk Franklin. Now this a podcast where I’ll be having candid conversations about faith,” he said. “These are conversations that are heartfelt. And you know me, it’s going to be funny.”