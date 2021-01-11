Sony Marvel Movie ‘Morbius’ Moves To The Fall

Sony’s Morbius, starring Jared Leto, will no longer debut on March 19 rather Oct. 8.

With COVID cases raging as we await a calmer administration to set foot in Washington and deal with the nation’s health crisis, many are expecting this year’s Q1 theatrical releases to move. Morbius moves on to a release date currently occupied by United Artists Releasing’s Addams Family animated sequel.

This is a major Marvel movie for Sony, and they’re protecting it rather than sending it to PVOD.

In Morbius, Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.

Daniel Espinosa directs off a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Buck Sharpless.

There are no other wide releases left on March 19, only IFC’s The Last Call and ICOC My Brother’s Keeper according to the most recent Comscore calendar.