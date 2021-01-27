‘I Am Not Ok With This’ Star Sofia Bryant Leads Cast In Movie ‘Never Better’ From ‘Five Feet Apart’ Outfit Wayfarer

EXCLUSIVE: Sofia Bryant (I Am Not Ok With This) has been set to lead cast in dramedy feature Never Better from Five Feet Apart producers Wayfarer Studios.

The dramedy follows Terese (Bryant), a young woman with cystic fibrosis, who is stuck in the time loop of quarantine. When her self-interested roommate, Amanda (Sarah Kane), returns and fails to practice safe social distancing, our immuno-compromised heroine finds that boredom may be the least of her worries. As she fights her boredom with substances and an unstoppable internal dialogue, Terese ultimately learns to open up and let others in.

The movie, currently in post-production, is one of a slate of movies from producer Wayfarer’s Six Feet Apart Experiment, which challenged storytellers to make contained movies during the pandemic. Five selected filmmakers have been paired with a seasoned storyteller as their mentor and Wayfarer Studios is financing and overseeing the production process. Most of the projects are now in post-production.

Writer-director is Julianne Fox, producer is Porschia Adler. Fox was mentored on the program by Nzingha Stewart (Tall Girl). Also among cast are Sarah Kane, Piper Curda, Iris Liu and Tre’len Johnston.

Bryant is best-known for starring with Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff in Netflix comedy-sci-fi series I Am Not Ok With This. She is also in post-production on comedy feature Mark, Mary & Some Other People.

Bryant is represented by Innovative Artists and imprint PR.