Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Ice-T Updates Dr. Dre Brain Aneurysm Condition: “Home, Safe And Looking Good”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Social Media Activist ‘Baked Alaska’ Arrested By FBI For Capitol Building Incursion

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters break into the Capitol in Washington. Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself “Baked Alaska,” has been arrested by the FBI for his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) AP

A social media activist and former Buzzfeed columnist who once worked for Warner Bros. Records and the Warped Tour has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol protests.

Social media activist Tom Gionet (better known by his more colorful nickname, Baked Alaska) was arrested Saturday in Houston by the FBI for his activities during the Capitol takeover. The AP reported the arrest, citing an anoymous FBI source.

Gionet faces charges of violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, according to the US Department of Justice.

No information was immediately available on where Gionet is being held or whether he has an attorney.

Gionet streamed live inside the Capitol for 27 minutes, according to an affidavit filed in the case. He was heard encouraging other protesters not to leave, saying “I’m staying,” “1776 baby,” and “I won’t leave guys, don’t worry.” He also entered several offices and took a selfie with officers who were asking the protesters to leave.

So far, law enforcement officials across the country have brought nearly 100 cases related to the Capitol takeover to federal court and the District of Columbia Superior Court.

Read More About:

8 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad