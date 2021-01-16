Social Media Activist ‘Baked Alaska’ Arrested By FBI For Capitol Building Incursion

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters break into the Capitol in Washington. Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself “Baked Alaska,” has been arrested by the FBI for his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

A social media activist and former Buzzfeed columnist who once worked for Warner Bros. Records and the Warped Tour has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol protests.

Social media activist Tom Gionet (better known by his more colorful nickname, Baked Alaska) was arrested Saturday in Houston by the FBI for his activities during the Capitol takeover. The AP reported the arrest, citing an anoymous FBI source.

Gionet faces charges of violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, according to the US Department of Justice.