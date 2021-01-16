Social Media Activist ‘Baked Alaska’ Arrested By FBI For Capitol Building Incursion

A social media activist and former Buzzfeed columnist who once worked for Warner Bros. Records and the Warped Tour has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol protests.
Social media activist Tom Gionet (better known by his more colorful nickname, Baked Alaska) was arrested Saturday in Houston by the FBI for his activities during the Capitol takeover. The AP reported the arrest, citing an anoymous FBI source.
Gionet faces charges of violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, according to the US Department of Justice.
No information was immediately available on where Gionet is being held or whether he has an attorney.
Gionet streamed live inside the Capitol for 27 minutes, according to an affidavit filed in the case. He was heard encouraging other protesters not to leave, saying “I’m staying,” “1776 baby,” and “I won’t leave guys, don’t worry.” He also entered several offices and took a selfie with officers who were asking the protesters to leave.
So far, law enforcement officials across the country have brought nearly 100 cases related to the Capitol takeover to federal court and the District of Columbia Superior Court.
