‘Snowpiercer’ Renewed For Season 3 By TNT Ahead Of Season 2 Debut

TNT has ordered a third season of Snowpiercer ahead of the Jan. 25 premiere of sci-fi thriller’s second season.

The renewal cements Snowpiercer‘s status as TNT’s only remaining ongoing original scripted series, with Animal Kingdom and Claws coming to an end.

The first season of Snowpiercer launched in May with 3.3 million Live+Same Day total viewers across TNT and TBS to rank as the #1 new cable drama series of 2020. The series, which logged TNT’s most watched premiere since The Alienist in 2018, has reached 32 million viewers to date across TNT’s linear and digital platforms. Season one is now available to stream on HBO Max.

At the end of Snowpiercer season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Daveed Diggs) emerging as the train’s leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she’s out there, it’s revealed that Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Melanie’s daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford’s dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

Snowpiercer season two stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg. Snowpiercer is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.