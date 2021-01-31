‘Weekend Update’ Goes Nearly Trump-Free For First Time In Years, Spoofs Martin Scorsese’s Fran Lebowitz Docu

A number of notable events transpired since the last Saturday Night Live Episode – from the violent attacks on the U.S. Capitol to the release of Netflix’s Pretend It’s A City – and hosts Michael Che and Collin Jost recapped it all.

Largely missing mentions of former president Donald Trump, Saturday’s Weekend Update segment featured a number of impersonations. Bowen Yang appeared as Fran Lebowitz and Kyle Mooney as an extremely giddy Martin Scorsese. The two actors took on the Netflix docuseries that sees the filmmaker in deep conversation with the New York icon and author.

As Yang’s Lebowitz chatted with Che about how she both loved and hated New York, Mooney’s Scorsese wheezed non-stop until the bit came to an end.

Beck Bennett also appeared as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who came under fire for meeting with Trump after the violent attacks on Jan. 6, which saw at least five people dead.

“That was just a standard pillow meeting,” Bennett as Lindell said. “I just suggested the military over throw the government and if that’s not democracy I don’t know what is… I’m not a politics guy, I’m a pillow guy.”

Che and Jost also took on a number of Biden’s new actions, from replacing Andrew Jackson with Harriett Tubman on the $20 bill, to raising the minimum wage to $15/hour.



