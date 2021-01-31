‘SNL’: John Krasinski Can’t Escape ‘The Office’s Jim & Pam In Opening Monologue

John Krasinski kicked off the first Saturday Night Live of 2021 attempting to move on past his reputation as The Office‘s Jim.

While the role on the NBC comedy launched Krasinski into stardom, it seems to have followed him all the way to the Studio 8H stage, where he made his hosting debut. He started his opening monologue expressing gratitude about his debut – until interrupted by Alex Moffat, who called Krasinski “Jim” and asked about his relationship with “Pam” (Jenna Fischer).

The references to the will-they-or-wont-they romance of The Office continued throughout the opening monologue, with other SNL cast-members asking questions about the television couple. Ego Nwodim didn’t have much of a question, but instead said “Jim, you look different.”

“You need to stop it, Jim is soft,” Nwodim responded to the actor saying he’s been working out for Jack Ryan. “When you touch Jim, your hand goes in like memory foam.”

Pelted by other questions about Jim and Pam, Krasinski found company in Pete Davidson, who explains his cast-members’ odd obsession with the couple.

“I’m sorry about this, I think everyone’s been struck inside for a year watching The Office nonstop,” Davidson said.

When Kenan Thompson asks whether Davidson is Pam, the SNL star says that it’s worth giving the audience what they want – a kiss between Jim and Pam. Intrigued by the growing demands, Davidson and Krasinski share a smooch.

“Kiss Pam, kiss Pam,” Moffat, Thompson and Nwodim chant.

Serving as musical guest for Saturday night’s episode was Machine Gun Kelly.

See Krasinski’s monologue below.