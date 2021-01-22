‘SNL’: John Krasinski Returns To Host Following Covid Cancellation With Dan Levy & Regina King Also Set For Hosting Debuts

Saturday Night Live returns on January 30 with five consecutive new shows and is handing hosting debuts to a trio of multihyphenate stars.

John Krasinski, Dan Levy and Regina King are the first three hosts of the new year, with their respective musical guests Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers and Nathaniel Rateliff.

Jack Ryan and The Office star Krasinski will host on January 30 with rapper-actor Machine Gun Kelly, who recently released his Tickets to My Downfall album.

Krasinski, who recently hosted digital series Some Good News and directed A Quiet Place Part II, was set to host SNL back in March, but the episode was shut down as a result of Covid-19.

On February 6, Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Levy, who scored a slew of Emmys for the sitcom, will host with Bridgers, whose sophomore album Punisher was released via Dead Oceans last year, as musical guest.

King, fresh from having her feature film directorial debut One Night in Miami launch this month, will host on February 13. She will be joined by musical guest Rateliff, who recently released his album And It’s Still Alright.

SNLwill then continue on February 20 and 27, with hosts and guests still to be announced.

The trio join the likes of Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet and Kristen Wiig as hosts across its 46th season.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.