Skye P. Marshall Joins CBS Drama Pilot ‘Good Sam’

EXCLUSIVE: Skye P. Marshall (Black Lightning) is set as a lead opposite Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs in Good Sam, CBS’ family medical drama pilot from Katie Wech, Jennie Snyder Urman and her Sutton St. Productions, and CBS Studios, where Sutton St. is under a deal.

Written by Wech, Good Sam centers on Sam (Bush), a talented yet stifled heart surgeon who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss, Griff (Isaacs), falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents — and also happens to be her father.

Marshall will play Dr. Lex Trulie, an ambitious and capable surgeon who has achieved success despite the lack of support of her family. Lex and Sam (Bush) share a bond as the only women in their department, though Lex’s loyalty to Sam’s father drives a wedge between the friends when Sam replaces him as chief of surgery.

Wech executive produces with Urman and Joanna Klein via Sutton St. Productions.

Marshall, best known as Ms. Fowdy on two seasons of the CW/DC series Black Lightning, was most recently seen recurring on Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She recently guest starred on NBC’s flagship drama series This Is Us and Fox’s 9-1-1. She also recurred on the ABC legal drama The Fix. Her film credits include the independent features Indivisible opposite Sarah Drew, and a supporting role opposite Lucy Hale in the romantic comedy A Nice Girl Like You. She’s repped by Affirmative Entertainment and Meyer & Downs.