Sky Sets Out New Environmental Standards For Its Originals, Including A Net Zero Carbon Ambition & ‘Green Memo’ For Producers

Comcast’s European pay-TV giant Sky has outlined new environmental standards for its originals, including an ambition to ensure shows including Gangs Of London and A League Of Their Own are net zero on carbon emissions.

The broadcaster set out the Sustainable Production Principles as it announced that it will be the principal media partner for the COP26 international climate change summit taking place in Glasgow this November.

All Sky originals have been carbon neutral since 2019, meaning the amount of carbon they emit is offset. Sky says it now prefers to work with “producers and businesses who are aligned with our net zero carbon ambitions.” This includes producers using net zero suppliers of their own. Sky has a 2030 net zero target.

The Comcast-owned outfit added that it will work with heads of production to provide “guidance, find solutions and mitigate carbon emissions during production wherever possible.” This will result in a so-called ‘Green Memo,’ which all cast and crew should follow.

Measuring and tracking will be introduced from development, while originals will also apply ‘The Planet Test,’ which will establish whether shows can raise awareness for environmental issues. “The Planet Test does not mean that every Sky Original must carry editorial activity to support the Sky Zero campaign. Rather, it’s a simple test to see if it easily could through things like incidental behaviour on screen,” Sky said.

Sky executive chairman Jeremy Darroch said: “This year will require us all to focus and adapt as we accelerate our efforts to tackle the climate crisis. At Sky, we believe that our voice and reach can play a vital role in empowering our customers, partners and industry peers to build a better world, because it’s the actions of business, the government and individuals, that will define our generation. I hope Sky’s new Planet Test and Sustainable Production Principles will spur others to make the transition to net zero with us.”