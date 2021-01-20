Singer Ledisi To Play Gospel Music Icon & Martin Luther King Jr. Companion Mahalia Jackson In ‘Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story’

EXCLUSIVE: R&B recording artist Ledisi (Selma, American Soul) is set to play legendary gospel singer Mahalia Jackson in the biopic, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story. Columbus Short (ABC’s Scandal, Stomp the Yard) will take on the role of Martin Luther King Jr., a close friend of Jackson’s. Janet Hubert (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) and Wendy Raquel Robinson (The Walking Dead, The Steve Harvey Show) also co-star.

Named after one of Jackson’s signature songs, Remember Me, the film, set during the tumultuous period between 1956 and 1963, will chronicle the successful career of Jackson as well as her unique friendship and devotion to Martin Luther King Jr. and her unsung contribution to the Civil Rights Movement. Also referred to as the Queen of Gospel, Jackson was pivotal in the encouragement and inspiration of MLK’s famous I Have A Dream speech. She often accompanied King to perform at rallies and events and became the silent voice behind the great activist and civic leader.

“I am honored to be given a chance to paint the world through Mahalia’s eyes and sing her songs,” said Ledisi. “Watching Columbus Short transform into Dr. Martin Luther King has been inspiring. I am sharing space with so many amazing actors and with Ericka Nicole Malone’s words and being under the direction of the Great Denise Dowse’s I am thrilled to be telling

the story of New Orleans Gospel Legend Mahalia Jackson.”

“I have dreamed of playing this role for many years,” remarked Short. “It’s truly a great honor to portray a man that has made such an indelible impact on society and to all of ours lives. I am thankful to Ericka for the opportunity and proud to play alongside a wonderful cast.”

Denise Dowse is directing the pic. Ericka Nicole Malone penned the script and also serves as an executive producer with Phillip Robinson. Vince Allen is producing.

Said Nicole Malone, “Remember Me is my personal thank you letter to the Queen of Gospel Mahalia Jackson, honoring her for her amazing legacy in Gospel Music, Civil Rights and her shining example of an extraordinarily, powerful Black woman.”

