‘Shtisel’, ‘Fauda’ Actress Reef Neeman Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed rising Israeli actress Reef Neeman for representation.

Neeman portrays new character Shira in the third season of well-received Israeli series Shtisel. Season 3 of the Yes Studios-produced drama about an Orthodox family in Jerusalem picks up four years after the events of the previous season. The first two seasons are streaming on Netflix and the nine-episode third season is airing on Yes TV in Israel.

Neeman previously was a lead in the third season of Netflix’s Fauda, where she played Yaara Zarhi, an Israeli taken hostage by Hamas. She also portrayed waitress Lior in Yes Studios’ Israeli dramedy On The Spectrum, about living on the autism spectrum. Jason Katims is writing and executive producing a U.S. adaptation based on the Israeli format, which has received a series order at Amazon.

Neeman continues to be repped by Roberto Ben Shoshan at Roberto Agency and Sharona Nomder at Morse Artists.