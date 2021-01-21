Drew Van Acker, Alicia Silverstone And Stephen Moyer Topline Sci-Fi Thriller ‘SHTF’

EXCLUSIVE: Drew Van Acker, Alicia Silverstone and Stephen Moyer have just wrapped production on SHTF (Sh*t Hits the Fan), a sci-fi thriller directed by Drew Mylrea from a script by Josh Janowicz. Shooting just finished in Butte, MT.

The pic is set in the aftermath of an apocalyptic event that forces people into extreme isolation. A father (Moyer) and son (Van Acker), who have been living off grid for 20 years, encounter an outsider (Silverstone) who threatens to destroy the utopia they’ve built.

Sunil Perkash, Colin Bates, Akaash Yadav and Michael Jefferson are producing. Van Acker, Wes Hull and Daniel Brandt are executive producers.

For Pretty Little Liars alum Van Acker, the movie marks a reteam with Mylrea after the actor starred in the director’s Spy Intervention last year opposite Poppy Delevingne. He also plays Aqualad on DC Universe’s Titans and is repped by ICM Partners and Luber/Roklin. Moyer, repped by ICM and Luber/Roklin, recently signed on to star in Safehaven, a supernatural horror series from Landmark Studio Group and Orwo Studios.

Silverstone, most recently seen on Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club and Sister of the Groom, recently wrapped feature The Requin. She is repped by UTA and Untitled.