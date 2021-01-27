‘Shrill’ To End With Season 3 On Hulu

UPDATED with quotes: Hulu’s Shrill is coming to an end. The upcoming third season of the comedy series starring Aidy Bryant will be its last.

Shrill was developed by Bryant, showrunner Alexandra Rushfield and Lindy West and inspired by West’s book Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman.

The praised comedy was renewed for a third season last March. Season 3 is slated to premiere in spring 2021, but a specific date has not been set.

Production on Season 3 wrapped a month ago. Bryant post a pic on Instagram.

Season 3 of Shrill finds Annie (Bryant) energized by her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan and her newfound momentum at work. Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her, but does she actually know how to get what she wants?

“Shrill has been one of the most creatively satisfying experiences of my life, a true labor of love for me and everyone who worked so hard on it,” said Bryant. “We are incredibly proud of this upcoming third and final season and are so grateful to the audience who connected with this story. I am deeply honored to have worked so closely with the writers, cast and crew to make Shrill while continuing my work at SNL, it is a time I will never forget. I have endless love for our crew in Portland and I am excited to get back to NY and rejoin my other work family at SNL in the meantime.”

Cast also includes Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens and John Cameron Mitchell.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have worked with the brilliant Aidy Bryant over the past three years to tell Annie’s story and we’re proud that Aidy and the team are able to reward fans with a perfect ending to the series,” added Billy Rosenberg, VP Content Development at Hulu. “Shrill has received well-deserved praise and acclaim and has been an important part of Hulu’s comedy brand. A huge congratulations and thank you to Aidy, Ali Rushfield, Lindy West, Lorne Michaels and Elizabeth Banks, and the entire teams at Broadway Video and Brownstone Productions.”

The series is executive produced by Rushfield, Bryant, West, Rob Klein, Banks, Max Handelman, Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer. Rushfield is also the showrunner.

The series is produced by Warner Bros Television, Broadway Video and Brownstone Productions. Warner Bros Television serves as the international distributor.

