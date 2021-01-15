Showtime And CBS Veteran Christina Spade Named CFO Of AMC Networks

Former CBS Corp. and Showtime CFO Christina Spade has been appointed to the same role at AMC Networks.

Effective today, she replaces Sean Sullivan, who stepped down last October. She will report to CEO Josh Sapan

At AMC Networks, which owns a portfolio of cable networks and streaming services, Spade will oversee financial operations, including treasury, tax, accounting, financial planning and analysis, as well as investor relations and global technology.

Spade’s two-decade run at CBS ended when the company merged with Viacom at the end of 2019. The bulk of her time at the company was spent at Showtime, where her accomplishments included helping to oversee the launch of the premium network’s subscription streaming offering in 2015. She worked in different capacities at the company, including programming finance leadership.

Before Showtime, Spade was an audit manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Entertainment, Media and Communications practice.

“Chris is an outstanding leader with a deep understanding of the media business and an impeccable track record driving strong financial and operational results,” Sapan said. “With her significant business transformation experience, Chris will be a strong addition to AMC Networks’ management team as we continue to reshape our company, accelerating our efforts to advance our streaming business while continuing to create the world-class content for which we are known.”

Spade added that she is looking forward to the opportunity “to work with the AMC Networks team to build on the company’s long track record of innovation and success.”