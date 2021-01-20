‘She-Hulk’: Ginger Gonzaga Joins Disney+ Marvel Series

EXCLUSIVE: Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) is set to co-star opposite Tatiana Maslany in the upcoming She Hulk Marvel series for Disney+.

She-Hulk is a legal comedy that centers on the eponymous heroine (Maslany), aka Jennifer Walters, an attorney who has similar powers to her cousin, Bruce Banner/The Hulk.

Gonzaga plays Walters’ best friend. As announced at Disney Investor Day, Avengers star Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as The Hulk and Tim Roth is reprising his Hulk character of The Abomination on She-Hulk.

The series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao serving as head writer.

Marvel declined comment.

Gonzaga recurred on two Showtime series executive produced by Jim Carrey, Kidding, in which Carrey also starred, and I’m Dying Up Here. She was a series regular on ABC’s Mixology and TBS’s Wrecked, and was the host of Hulu’s comedic daily pop culture recap show The Morning After, for which she also wrote. Her major series credits also include the Duplass brothers’ Togetherness on HBO, Hulu’s Chance, Fox’s Family Guy and NBC’s Champions.

Last pilot season, Gonzaga was cast as a series regular in the Fox drama pilot The Cleaning Lady. Like virtually all 2020 pilots, it was pushed. She ultimately opted not to extend her option when it was up, making her available for She-Hulk. She is repped by Haven Entertainment, Gersh and Melissa Fox at Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman.

UPDATE: Gonzaga reacted to Deadline’s story, sharing her excitement about joining She-Hulk.