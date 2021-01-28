Shawnee Smith, Bruce Dern Star In ‘Christmas vs The Walters’ Indie

Shawnee Smith (the Saw franchise), Dean Winters (30 Rock), Emmy winning actor Chris Elliott, and Oscar nominee Bruce Dern are set to star in Christmas vs The Walters, an indie holiday comedy from JARS Media Group, Sparkd Films, and Novakovic Brothers Films. Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Betsy Beutler (Last Call and Scrubs), Paris Bravo (Bad Therapy), Nate Torrence (She’s Out Of My League), Jack McGee (Moneyball), and Emmy winner Richard Thomas will also lead the ensemble cast.

Directed by Peter D’Amato, the film follows Diane Walters (Smith) who finds herself consumed with the year-long obsession of creating the perfect holiday for her family. While her husband Brian (Winters) gets sent to Texas on business, the expecting mother of two is ordered on bed rest by her eccentric doctor (Elliott) and has only 200 hours to pull it all together. She’s on a mission to make this holiday more special then the last all while her hidden drive for perfection is put in check by unexpected guests including her sister Kate (Beutler), mother (Aaron), and a stray dog all while battling her nemesis, Shelly (Torrence) for cul-de-sac lighting bragging rights.

Additional cast includes John Farley, Christopher Brian Roach, Jaime Zevallos, Joseph D’Onofrio, Sal Rendino, Carrie Kim, Kresh Novakovic, Al Linea, Myles Clohessy, Gianni Ciardiello, Christopher Riley, Tyler Simmons, Jaxon D’Amato, Julie Stackhouse, Kenishia Green, Tony Ferro, and Christine James Walker.

Ante Novakovic penned the screenplay and is also a producer along with Rob Simmons, Jared Safier, and DJ Dodd.

Christmas vs The Walters is expected to be released for this year’s holiday season.