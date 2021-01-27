‘Shadow And Bone’: Netflix Sets Official Premiere Date, Unveils First-Look Images

Netflix has slated an official premiere date for Eric Heisserer’s new series Shadow And Bone, inspired by Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grishaverse novels.

Set to bow on the streamer starting on April 23, Shadow And Bone takes place in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

The series’ first-look images tease what viewers can expect in the eight-episode title, which shot in Budapest, Hungary. From Jessie Mei Li’s portrayal of Alina Starkov to the additional characters set to join the mystical journey. Archi Renaux stars as Malyen Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, and Ben Barnes as General Kirigan.

Heisserer showruns, wrote and executive produced the series. Lee Tonald Krieger directs and executive produces. Additional executive producers are Bardugo, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Entertainment and Pouya Shahbazian (Loom Studios).

See the first-look images below.

