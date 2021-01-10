‘Sex And The City’ Revival Officially Set At HBO Max; Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis & Cynthia Nixon To Return Without Kim Cattrall; Michael Patrick King To EP

The Sex and the City revival is officially going ahead at HBO Max.

Sarah Jessica Parker and her fellow cast members Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis posted on social media to confirm the news, which first emerged at the end of December, with a cryptic message.

HBO Max has confirmed that the ten-episode limited series will be titled And Just Like That… with Michael Patrick King back as exec producer alongside the trio. King directed a slew of episodes and wrote and directed both feature films.

Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis, who stars as Charlotte York, will return for the limited series, but Kim Cattrall, who did not post on her socials, will not return to play Samantha Jones.

The series is being brought back as a limited series for the streamer rather than the linear HBO network.

Sex and the City, which was created by Darren Star based on Candace Bushnell’s book, starred Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York and Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.

The revival will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. It is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring.

The half-hour show ran for six seasons and 94 episodes on HBO between 1998-2004. It was followed by two feature films in 2008 and 2010. A third movie was on the cards but never progressed. Prequel series The Carrie Diaries launched on The CW in 2013, with AnnaSophia Robb playing a young Carrie Bradshaw, and ran for two seasons.

“I couldn’t hep but wonder… where are they now?,” Parker wrote on Instagram (below).

“I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.