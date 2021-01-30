Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Wipeout’ Contestant Died From Coronary Artery Blockages On TBS Reboot

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Apple Sets Record $25M 'Coda' Deal In First Sundance 2021 Sale
Read the full story

‘Sex And The City’ Will Return To A Covid-19 Changed World, Says Sarah Jessica Parker

SEX AND THE CITY 2, from left: Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, 2010. ph: Craig B
Craig Blankenhorn/Warner Bros.

The new Sex and the City miniseries won’t pretend it’s the beforetimes.

Sarah Jessica Parker told Vanity Fair that the pandemic will “obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in.  And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad