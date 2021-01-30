‘Sex And The City’ Will Return To A Covid-19 Changed World, Says Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker told Vanity Fair that the pandemic will “obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in. And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”
The HBO Max miniseries, titled And Just Like That…, will catch up with the characters from the iconic former series. Parker starred in the original series and two movies as sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw, with Cynthia Nixon as attorney Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as marriage and family-oriented gallery director Charlotte York.
Missing in action from the new series is Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones. Cattrall opted out of the new version. The HBO series ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, returning for two theatrical-released films in 2008 and 2010.
“I think that Cynthia [Nixon], Kristin [Davis], and I are all excited about the time that has passed. You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played?
“Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today.”
Earlier this month, Parker and her costars shared a short clip of the new series. The city is shown as Carrie Bradshaw types away. “And just like that…” she writes, a frequent preface used in the show’s narration, before Bradshaw types, “The story continues…”
Michael Patrick King and Parker, Nixon and Davis are executive producers on the 10-episode limited series. Production on the half-hour segments is scheduled for late spring in New York City.
