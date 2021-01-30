‘Sex And The City’ Will Return To A Covid-19 Changed World, Says Sarah Jessica Parker

The HBO Max miniseries, titled And Just Like That…, will catch up with the characters from the iconic former series. Parker starred in the original series and two movies as sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw, with Cynthia Nixon as attorney Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as marriage and family-oriented gallery director Charlotte York.

Missing in action from the new series is Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones. Cattrall opted out of the new version. The HBO series ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, returning for two theatrical-released films in 2008 and 2010.

“I think that Cynthia [Nixon], Kristin [Davis], and I are all excited about the time that has passed. You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played?