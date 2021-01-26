Seth Meyers Taunts $1.3 Billion Lawsuit Against Rudy Giuliani, Roasts GOP’s Inability To Change

Joe Biden may have just taken his first steps into the presidency, but figures of the Trump administration don’t seem to be going anywhere just yet. On Monday, Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani made headlines as Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit, demanding $1.3 billion.

The former New York City Mayor’s latest legal trouble became the butt of late night jokes, including those from Seth Meyers who used his “A Closer Look” segment to squeeze in some jokes and criticisms about Giuliani and the GOP.

“Good thing he’s a vampire because he’ll have to spend the rest of his life working it off,” the Late Night with Seth Meyers host quipped. “He doesn’t have any money, remember how he couldn’t afford hair dye and just rubbed typewriter ribbon his head?”

While it may be easy to laugh at Giuliani’s public moments, such as that at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, Meyers said Giuliani isn’t the only one still sharing unfounded claims of election fraud. Meyers also went after a number of GOP figures, who he said continue to cling to Trump.

A handful of Republicans including Marco Rubio and Rand Paul still fail to denounce the claims of a rigged or stolen election, and have not found fault in the former president’s incitement of the violence on the U.S. Capitol. Meyers said such politicians “have made it clear they refuse to hold Trump accountable” for a list of issues, including the botched handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Though the country has undergone a change in leadership, Meyers added that the GOP will stay the same.

“The Republican party has learned nothing and still has not changed, he said. “It’s still the party that elected Donald trump and stood by him as he attempted to foment sedition.”

See Meyer’s full “A Closer Look” segment above.