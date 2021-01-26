‘Senior Moment’ Starring William Shatner, Jean Smart & Christopher Lloyd Lands At Screen Media

Screen Media has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Senior Moment, a comedy directed by Giorgio Serafini that stars William Shatner, Christopher Lloyd and Jean Smart. The pic will hit theaters and on demand in March, and Film Mode Entertainment will shop it to buyers at this year’s European Film Market in Berlin.

Shatner plays Victor Martin, a retired NASA test pilot often seen speeding around Palm Springs in his vintage Porsche convertible with his best friend Sal (Lloyd) in tow. His life changes when his license is revoked and he meets his polar opposite Caroline (Smart) on the bus, learning to navigate love and life again as he goes up against the state’s new DA to get back his license and car. Esai Morales and Katrina Bowden also star.

Kurt Brungardt and Christopher Momenee penned the script. Gina G. Goff is the producer.

“Giorgio and I are thrilled to be working with Screen Media and bringing this feel-good story to audiences looking for a fun movie,” Goff said.

The deal was negotiated by Screen Media’s Seth Needle with Endeavor Content on behalf of Goff Productions.