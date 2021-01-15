‘Selena: The Series’: Netflix Reveals Viewing Data For Latin Original Ahead Of Part 2

Selena: The Series is the latest Netflix series to get the ratings treatment.

The Selena Quintanilla drama was watched by 25M households around the world in the first 28 days after its December debut.

This comes after a spate of data from the streamer, which earlier this week revealed that 41M households watched season three of Cobra Kai and that Bridgerton was on course to have been watched by 63M households in its first month.

The show also reached Netflix’s top ten list in 23 countries including the U.S., Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Peru. Half of the fans came from the U.S., where it spent its first week in the #1 spot on the Top ten list.

Selena: The Series is a coming-of-age story following Selena (Christian Serratos) as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music.

Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, and Seidy López also star in the series, from writer/executive producer Moisés Zamora.

The second part of the show is set to launch on May 14.

“When Selena Quintanilla burst onto the Tejano music scene in the ‘80s, her dream was to make music that celebrated both her Latin roots and her Mexican-American upbringing. She ultimately brought these two worlds together, leaving behind a timeless legacy that still resonates with generations of fans around the world,” said Francisco Ramos, VP of Latin American Originals. “We had the same hopes when we released Selena: The Series in December on Netflix. We wanted to pay tribute to the young girl with big dreams and an even bigger voice, and honor her incredible rise from performing local gigs with her family to gracing some of the world’s biggest stages.”