Selena Gomez Slams Facebook Over Covid “Disinformation”: Social Media Site Will Be “Responsible For Thousands Of Deaths”

Linking to a BBC News interview with the Center for Countering Digital Hate CEO Imi Ahmed, who expressed that social media companies aren’t doing their part to fight the misinformation out there, Selena Gomez posted, “Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives. @Facebook said they don’t allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms. So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now!”

Facebook reportedly announced earlier in December that it was removing false information about the safety and side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines.

The Rare Beauty founder and star of Hulu’s upcoming Steve Martin and Martin Short comedy series Only Murders in the Building went after FB earlier in December, writing that she was “speechless” after the Center for Countering Digital Hate said neo-Nazis were selling racist products on FB and sister site Instagram. In September, Gomez sent a message to FB co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg about hate speech, which she posted a screenshot of on her Instagram, saying, “I am calling on you both to HELP STOP THIS. Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech, violence and misinformation. Our future depends on it,” she wrote. “This is an election year. We cannot afford to have misinformation about voting. There has to be fact checking and accountability. Hope to hear back from you ASAP.”