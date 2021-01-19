Sebastian Koch & Paula Beer Topline German-Language Adaptation Of Hit Series ‘Your Honor’

Leading German actors Sebastian Koch (The Lives Of Others) and Paula Beer (Frantz), co-stars in Oscar-nominated 2018 drama Never Look Away, are set to topline the German adaptation of hit Israeli series Your Honor, we can reveal.

Germany’s SquareOne Productions is behind the update (locally titled Euer Ehren) in co-production with Austria’s Mona Film Produktion.

The six-episode legal thriller, based on Israel’s yes Studios original, will star Koch and Beer alongside a strong cast comprising Tobias Moretti (Bad Banks), Ursula Strauss (Hotel Sacher), Sascha Geršak (Bad Banks), Taddeo Kufus (1917), Lena Kalisch (Unorthodox) and Rainer Bock (Atlas).

Al Munteanu produces for SquareOne Productions, the production arm of the Munich-based distributor, while Thomas Hroch and Gerald Podgornig oversee for Vienna’s Mona Film. German public broadcaster ARD Degeto and Austrian public broadcaster ORF are also aboard.

David Nawarth (Atlas) will direct all six episodes and also serves as the series co-writer alongside David Marian Möhring. Shoot will take place in Vienna, Innsbruck and surroundings.

Your Honor tells the story of an incorruptible judge who has spent his career fighting organized crime. Tables are turned when his teenage son is implicated in a hit-and-run case, seriously injuring the son of an arrested crime boss.

Bryan Cranston stars in Showtime’s U.S. adaptation of the hit series.

“When I first discovered the series in Tel Aviv almost four years ago, I was immediately hooked,” says SquareOne Productions CEO Al Munteanu, who co-produces the upcoming French adaptation of the series, set to star Gérad Dépardieu and Kad Mérad. “Sebastian Koch was my first call. We boarded this project hand-in-hand and attracted the continuous support of ARD Degeto, ORF, and our production partner Mona Film. I am elated by the high-caliber cast we were able to attract to this premium series, as well as the production teams on both sides of the camera.”

Danna Stern, Managing Director of yes Studios commented: “It is beyond our wildest dreams to have such a world-class roster of talent on-board for the German rendition of Your Honor. This is a testament to Al’s unfaltering commitment to this project and his vision of how best to adapt this unique family/crime drama for local German-speaking audiences”.

Square One is also currently developing the Italian adaptation, with co-production partner Indiana and Italy’s public broadcaster RAI. The Israeli original was created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach and produced by Ram Landers at Koda Communications and yes Studios.