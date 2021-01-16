Screen Gems Acquires Harrison Query & Tommy Wallach Spec ‘Delilah’

EXCLUSIVE: In a pre-emptive sale, Sony’s Screen Gems tonight acquired the spec thriller Delilah from screenwriter Harrison Query and his writing partner, Tommy Wallach. The script is in the vein of Gone Girl and has a strong female lead. Screen Gems is fast tracking.

The pic will be produced by Scott Glassgold and his Ground Control Entertainment. Glassgold and Query recently sold their Reddit-inspired horror pitch My Wife and I Bought a Ranch… to Netflix for over $1 million in July, a story authored by Query’s brother, Matt Query. Separately, Query made a big pitch sale in October with Heads of State, with Idris Elba and John Cena attached and Peter Safran producing. Among Glassgold and Query’s other joint projects are a modern-day Three Musketeers at Netflix and Incident at Fort Bragg at Lionsgate.

While this represents Wallach’s first spec sale, he is an author whose novel, We All Looked Up, spent 25 weeks on The NY Times Best Seller list. Query and Wallach also will serve as executive producers on Delilah.

Glassgold’s Ground Control and Screen Gems already are teamed on their Screen Gems Horror Lab. The first project generated out of their scare lab is Blink from writer-director Spenser Cohen and writer Anna Halberg.

Scott Strauss and Michael Bitar brought in Delilah for Screen Gems.

Query, Wallach and Ground Control are represented by Verve. Ground Control manages Query and Wallach. Ground Control also is repped by attorney Ashley Silver.