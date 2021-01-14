‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Co-Creator Scott Frank Developing ‘The Sparrow’ Adaptation For FX With Johan Renck

Scott Frank, co-creator, writer and director of breakout Netflix hit The Queen’s Gambit, is swapping chess for Jesuit priests and extraterrestrial life in his next project.

Frank is developing an adaptation of Mary Doria Russell’s 1996 novel The Sparrow for FX with Chernobyl director Johan Renck on board as director.

Frank will write all of the episodes of the limited series and will exec produce with Renck, Better Call Saul exec producer Mark Johnson and AMC Studios. The Sparrow is being produced by FX Productions.

The Sparrow was previously in development at AMC back in 2014 with Michael Perry (The River) writing. Brad Pitt was also previously attached to a feature film adaptation with Plan B and Warner Bros.

The Sparrow follows a band of Jesuit priests and scientists, led by linguist Father Emilio Sandoz, who makes first contact with extraterrestrial life. The Vatican backs a secret trip to the distant planet with the purpose of proving the existence of God throughout the universe. Things don’t quite go as planned and the trip ends in disaster. Father Sandoz, the only survivor, returns to earth broken both physically and mentally while the Vatican holds an inquiry into the now scandalous misadventure.