Scoot McNairy Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Scoot McNairy, star of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, has signed with UTA.

The agency has signed the actor in all areas of representation. He was previously with WME.

McNairy is currently filming the third season of the Narcos spin-off, in which he plays Walt Breslin, the American DEA agent sent to Mexico to bring down the Guadalajara cartel.

He also recently starred as Rod Rosenstein in Showtime’s James Comey miniseries The Comey Rule and has appeared in the third season of HBO’s True Detective, Netflix’s Godless and AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire.

On the feature side, he starred in Ben Affleck’s Argo, Andrew Dominik’s Killing Them Softly, Steve McQueen’s 12 Years A Slave, Lenny Abrahmson’s Frank, Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, and David Michod’s The Rover and War Machine.

He will continue to be represented by manager John Pierce at The Group Management.

