‘Scenes From A Marriage’: Nicole Beharie, Corey Stoll & Tovah Feldshuh Join HBO Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Beharie (Miss Juneteenth), Corey Stoll (House of Cards) and Tovah Feldshuh (Broadway’s Yentl) have been cast in supporting roles in HBO’s Scenes from a Marriage, a limited series adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s classic miniseries. Starring and executive produced by Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, it comes from Our Boys and The Affair co-creator Hagai Levi, Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res and Endeavor Content.

Written and directed by Levi, the series adaptation re-examines the show’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.

Levi executive produces with Ellenberg via Media Res, Lars Blomgren (The Bridge), Chastain, Isaac, Daniel Bergman, Blair Breard and Amy Herzog. The series is a co-production with Media Res and Endeavor Content.

In addition to Chastain and Isaac, Beharie, Stoll and Feldshuh join previously announced Sunita Mani, who also is cast in a supporting role.

Juilliard grad Beharie most recently starred in Channing Godfrey Peoples’ Miss Juneteenth as Turquoise Jones, a single mom and former teen beauty queen who enters her daughter into the local Miss Juneteenth pageant. The film premiered at Sundance earlier this year to critical acclaim and earned Beharie a Gotham Award win, as well as an Indie Spirit Award nomination. In television, Beharie can most recently be seen in the Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere and the “Striking Vipers” episode of Netflix’s Black Mirror. Previously, she starred on Fox’s Sleepy Hollow. Beharie is repped by ICM Partners, Artists First and Hansen Jacobson Teller.

Stoll is known for his portrayal of Congressman Russo in David Fincher’s House of Cards, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, and for his Indie Spirit Award-nominated performance in Woody Allen’s Midnight In Paris. On television, he recently joined the cast of Showtime’s Billions. Previous credits include Ryan Murphy’s Ratched and David Simon’s The Deuce, and he will soon be seen in Steven Spielberg’s re-make of West Side Story and the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark. Stoll is repped by Suskin Management and UTA.

Feldshuh is a six-time Emmy and Tony nominee and the winner of 4 Drama Desks, 4 Outer Critic Circle, 2 Dramalogues, The Theatre World, Obie, Lucille Lortel and Helen Hayes Awards for Best Actress. Broadway credits include Yentl, Cyrano, Rodgers & Hart, Dreyfus in Rehearsal, among others. On the television side, Feldshuh has appeared in Salvation, The Walking Dead, Law & Order, Flesh and Bone and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and in features including Clifford the Big Red Dog, Kissing Jessica Stein and A Walk On the Moon, among others. Feldshuh is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and A3 Artists Agency.