CBS News Sets D.C. Lineup: Nancy Cordes Tapped As Chief White House Correspondent; Ed O’Keefe And Weijia Jiang Also On POTUS Beat

CBS News on Friday unveiled a series of changes to its lineup of assignments for correspondents in Washington, D.C.

Nancy Cordes, who has covered Capitol Hill for 12 years, moves to chief White House correspondent. Ed O’Keefe, political correspondent since 2018, will become senior White House and political correspondent. Weijia Jiang will be senior White House correspondent, and Paula Reid will continue to report out of the Washington bureau.

Almost all of the networks have changed out their White House teams with the incoming Biden administration.

CBS News’ EVP and Washington bureau chief Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews wrote in a memo: “I have taken a fresh look at the needs in D.C. and feel confident that we are putting the right team in place for success. Our priorities: to break news, provide the audience with original reporting and context and lead the way among our peers.

“The Washington bureau has served an integral role in the history of our organization and particularly during this unprecedented year. We have extraordinary talent on this team, and I look forward to what we can all do together as we chart the path forward.”

Other moves: Ben Tracy will be given a new position as CBS News senior national and environmental correspondent, based in Washington. Nikole Killion and Kris Van Cleave will become CBS News congressional correspondents, Errol Barnett will be transportation correspondent, and Christina Ruffini will add to her reporting duties at State and will join the weekend newscasts as CBS News correspondent.

Other assignments on the digital side: Bo Erickson and Tim Perry will report from the White House, Jack Turman will focus on the Senate and Zak Hudak on the House. Nicole Sganga will be at the Justice Department and Ellee Watson at the Pentagon. Alex Tin will cover public health and the pandemic, Cara Korte will focus on the environment and Sarah Ewall-Wice will be at Treasury. Musadiq Bidar will cover the intersection between politics and tech, while Adam Brewster will cover politics, special elections and midterms.