‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond Battling Stage 4 Cancer

AP

Dustin Diamond, who is best remembered as the nerdy sidekick “Screech” from Saved By The Bell, is battling stage 4 cancer, according to reports.

Diamond checked into a Florida hospital this weekend after enduring pain throughout his body from shingles and a general feeling of unease. The cancer was then discovered and he is now undergoing his first round of chemotherapy in hopes of beating it back.

The actor has had a spotty career after Saved By The Bell ended in 2000. He appeared in several low-budget films, made TV cameos, and was on several reality shows. His one triumph was an appearance on the reailty show Celebrity Boxing on Fox, where he won his match in convincing fashion.

Diamond also wrote a 2009 tell-all book, Behind the Bell, that detailed the dirt on the backstage antics of the show.  That may be the reason why the Peacock reboot of the show that debuted in November 2020 didn’t ask him back.

