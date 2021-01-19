‘Saved By The Bell’ Renewed For Season 2 By Peacock

Saved By the Bell is returning for a second go-round. Peacock has ordered a 10-episode second season of the critically praised comedy, a reimagining of the classic NBC series.

“I’m thrilled that Saved By the Bell has been renewed. I’ve been blown away by all the love for the show and can’t wait to go back and make more episodes,” said writer and executive producer Tracey Wigfield. “Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot.”

The No. 1 show on the NBCUniversal streaming service is the second Peacock Original series to get a renewal. A.P. Bio, which originated on NBC, was renewed for its fourth season on the streaming service in December. Peacock picked up the comedy for a third season after it was canceled by NBC after two seasons.

In the reimagined series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in 22 minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez star in the new series, reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, respectively. John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez.

“Saved By the Bell brought a fresh and modern take to the beloved original series that resonated with viewers of all ages,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Season 1 tackled topical, relevant issues with wit, heart, humor and just the right amount of nostalgia. And we look forward to bringing fans back to Bayside next season.”

Season 1 addressed many important topics such as race, inclusion, class and education. In the season finale, Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) stages a walkout in order to keep the Douglas High students at Bayside.

“We are immensely proud of Tracey’s innovative reimagining of Saved By the Bell for a new generation. The stories told in Season 1 are both authentic and meaningful, and are elevated by outstanding performances from our cast,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “We are grateful to our partners at Peacock and the fans for their continued support of the series. We can’t wait to be back next semester at Bayside High – a place where all are welcome!”

Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serves as executive producer. Saved By the Bell is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.