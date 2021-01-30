‘Saturday Night Live’ Under Pressure In First Post-Donald Trump Show

Saturday Night Live doesn’t have Donald Trump or Richard Nixon to kick around anymore. That could spell trouble.

Actor/director John Krasinski is the host of this week’s first SNL show after a month-long hiatus. Krasinski, musical guest Machine Gun Kelly, and cast member Heidi Gardner are aware of the high stakes situation facing them, as reflected in a promo released earlier.

“Big week, huge week,” Gardner says, with Krasinski adding, “No pressure, though.”

“No, I’m saying there’s tons of pressure,” Gardner says. “It’s the first show back, the first show of 2021, the first show since Trump.”

Kelly then adds, “No, no, no. She’s right. You better be funny.”