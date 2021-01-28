‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 46 Ranked #1 Among All Comedies On Broadcast And Cable

EXCLUSIVE: For the first time in Saturday Night Live‘s 46-season history, the iconic sketch comedy show, launched in 1975, has hit a major milestone: NBC’s current season of SNL has been ranked #1 among all comedies on both broadcast and cable in the 18-49 demographic and total viewers (live +7 for both categories).

This is the first time in Nielsen measurement history — which dates back to 1987 — that SNL has ranked as the #1 comedy series in total viewers. To add to all of this good news, SNL’s 46th season is the best in four years in both 18-49 and total viewers. This is in comparison to the first seven episodes of each of those seasons.

Through the first seven episodes of the season, SNL is averaging a 4.1 in 18-49 total rating across linear and digital viewing (live + 35), performing +27% above last season’s comparable episodes, and delivering the show’s best rating at this point in the season since 2016.

Related Story NBC's 'Chicago' Trio Dominates Wednesday Night, ABC Lineup Hits Lows

SNL did not let the pandemic stop them from bringing the funny. Towards the end of season 45, they aired “At Home” iterations of the show that were remotely recorded starting with the Tom Hank/Chris Martin episode in April 2020. The 46th season kicked off in October with an in-studio production featuring SNL alum Chris Rock as host and Megan Thee Stallion as the musical guest. That said, full episode viewing on digital platforms is up significantly from last year, currently pacing +64% above last season. To make things even sweeter, SNL is the #1 NBC current-season show on Peacock.

SNL will return with five consecutive new shows starting on January 30 with host John Krasinski and musical guest Machine Gun Kelly. Emmy winner Dan Levy will make his hosting debut for the February 6 episode featuring Phoebe Bridgers as musical guest. Oscar winner and One Night In Miami director Regina King will take the stage as host on February 13 with Nathaniel Rateliff as the musical guest. Hosts and musical guests for February 20 and 27 will be announced at a later date.

SNL is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.