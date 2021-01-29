Santa Barbara Film Festival Awards: Delroy Lindo Joins Sacha Baron Cohen As Honoree

The Santa Barbara Film Festival said Friday that Delroy Lindo will receive the American Riviera Award during the 36th annual festival, which is set to run March 31-April 10. Lindo, part of the ensemble cast of Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, will be feted April 8.

The award is bestowed for Lindo’s many attributes to the art of film over the years. “I’ve been a big fan of Delroy since I saw him on stage on August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone in 1988,” Santa Barbara executive director Roger Durling said. “He’s one of cinema’s most indelible actors. This is an overdue recognition.”

Previous American Riviera winners include Renée Zellweger, Viggo Mortenson, Sam Rockwell, Jeff Bridges, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Mark Ruffalo, Patricia Arquette, Ethan Hawke, Robert Redford, Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Annette Bening, Sandra Bullock, Mickey Rourke, Tommy Lee Jones, Forrest Whitaker, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Kevin Bacon and Diane Lane.

Earlier this week, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen was awarded Santa Barbara’s Outstanding Performer of the Year Award.

Check back as more SBIFF awards are handed out and this year’s honoree list is filled out.

American Riviera Award

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Outstanding Performer of the Year Award

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and The Trial of the Chicago 7