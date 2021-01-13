Samsung And Twitch Team For Mobile Gaming Competitions

Samsung Electronics America and Amazon-owned Twitch have set a one-year mobile gaming partnership centered on Twitch Rivals North America, a series of online competitions.

The Samsung Galaxy will exclusively host regular mobile gaming challenges and events.

The companies formalized the agreement in a live Twitch Rivals broadcast during CES, which is being held virtually this year due to Covid-19. Gaming and live-streamed esports were already on the rise heading into the coronavirus pandemic, but they have seen a surge of interest during widespread shutdowns and remote work and school.

Among the elements of the partnership will be “Twitch Rivals Mobile Challenges,” which will gather top streamers and top mobile gaming franchises for “marquee entertainment moments,” a press release said. “Mobile Mondays” will be a year-long tournament with cash prizes and other benefits for users. And “Mobile Gaming Heroes” will anoint “the next generation of mobile gaming heroes,” who will produce original content, host exclusive streams and take part in select events.

Jude Buckley, EVP of mobile for Samsung Electronics America, said the company’s 5G-enabled devices “can help to deliver the low latency environment gamers want, especially in multi-player environments.”

Lou Garate, global head of sponsorship sales at Twitch, said the teaming would enable users to “fully engage in the unparalleled chat and interactivity that feeds the Twitch community.” He added, “As livestreaming and esports continue to grow exponentially, we look forward to working with Samsung to help the engaged and dedicated gaming audience access their Twitch Rivals content wherever and whenever they want it.”