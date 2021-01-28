SAG Awards: Lily Collins & Daveed Diggs Set To Announce Nominations For 27th Annual Ceremony

Mank star Lily Collins and Snowpiercer‘s Daveed Diggs will announce the nominees for the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards come Thursday, Feb. 4.

The two actors will list out the contenders for the annual awards show starting at 8 a.m. PT live on the SAG Award’s official Instagram account. The announcement will mark the ceremony’s first time naming nominees live via a social media platform, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Just before the announcements, at 7:50 a.m. PT, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris will kick off the day with an introduction. SAG Awards Committee members Jason George (Station 19) and Elizabeth McLaughlin (Grand Hotel) will share the annual stunt honors.

The 27th annual SAG Awards will air on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4 starting at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT. The ceremony was initially set for March 14, but postponed to avoid conflict with the rescheduled Grammy Awards.