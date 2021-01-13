SAG Awards Shifts To April, Away From Grammys Date; Nominations Still Set For February 4

The 2021 awards-season revolving door has swung again. The SAG Awards now will be handed out on Sunday, April 4, three weeks after the March 14 date announced during the summer. The 27th annual awards show originally was set for January 24 but has changed twice — first due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now to move off the new date set for the rescheduled Grammy Awards.

SAG-AFTRA went public last week with its displeasure over the Grammys shifting its 63rd annual show to the March 14 date that the SAG Awards had set back in June, saying: “We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows. We expect the same consideration from sister organizations throughout the industry.”

SAG-AFTRA last year followed the Oscars, Golden Globes and other trophy shows in changing its eligibility rules for features as the coronavirus pandemic was surging.

SAG Awards nominations are being accepted now and still are set to be announced on February 4, but a couple of other key dates on the SAG Awards calendar also have changed. Final voting now will begin on February 16, rather than the 10th, and the deadline for members to request paper ballots has been moved from February 26 to March 12. Voting will close on March 30 rather than March 10.

TNT and TBS, which will air the ceremony live starting at 6 p.m. PT, said in its date announcement today: “Throughout these challenging times, our industry and our union members have proven their creativity and resilience in discovering new methods of storytelling while adapting to new safety protocols and procedures. We embrace that spirit as we re-imagine the SAG Awards with a one-hour special that highlights and expands on our signature “I Am an Actor” opening and honors the outstanding performances of the past year.”

Here is the updated SAG Awards calendar:

Monday, February 1

Nominations voting closes at 5 p.m. PT

Thursday, February 4

27th SAG Awards nominations announced

Records pulled for final balloting

Tuesday, February 16

Final voting opens

Friday, March 12

Final day to request paper final ballots in lieu of online voting

Tuesday, March 30

Final Voting Closes at 12 Noon (PT)

Sunday, April 4

27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards