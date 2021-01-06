SAG-AFTRA “Extremely Disappointed” By Grammy Awards’ Move To Date Of SAG Awards

Today, the Recording Academy and CBS announced that, due to the current surge of coronavirus cases, the 63rd Grammy Awards, which had been scheduled for Jan. 31, will move to Sunday, March 14.

That happens to be the date previously set for the 27th SAG Awards, and SAG-AFTRA was not happy having both televised awards shows on the same day.

“We are extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date, March 14th, announced today for this year’s Grammy Awards telecast,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement Tuesday night. “We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows. We expect the same consideration from sister organizations throughout the industry.”

The actors union has already reached out to the Recording Academy about the situation, and conversations are ongoing.

“The SAG Awards recognizes outstanding acting performances over the past year. We will again put on a spectacular show that accomplishes that mission,” SAG-AFTRA said. “Our two organizations, SAG-AFTRA and the Recording Academy, share members and work together effectively to advocate for artists in many areas. In an environment that is increasingly challenging for televised awards programs, we also have a mutual interest in successfully showcasing the artistry and talent of our respective memberships. We are in contact with the Recording Academy and will continue to work with our sister organizations to find ways to make this year’s awards season as successful as possible.”

Both the SAG Awards and the Grammys are to be held in Los Angeles, which has emerged as the epicenter of the current wave of coronavirus infections, with skyrocketing numbers of new cases and Covid deaths.

“The deteriorating Covid situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do,” the Recording Academy and CBS said today in announcing the Grammys’ delay.