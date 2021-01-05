SAG-AFTRA Offers “Micro” Contract For Projects Budgeted Under $20,000

SAG-AFTRA is offering a new Micro-Budget contract to producers of live-action projects budgeted at $20,000 or less per picture or episode. Under the new pact, projects can be exhibited on free-to-consumer new and social media platforms, at film festivals, on public access TV, for Academy Award consideration and demo purposes, and in the classroom.

The union says the new contract “allows for negotiable terms, making it an efficient option for projects that need a fast turnaround.” Unlike its other low-budget contracts that have a longer signup process, projects that qualify for the Micro contract can be cleared to start immediately upon application, provided that performers are notified of its terms.

Another benefit of the agreement, the union says, is the automation of the signatory process. “This, along with the negotiable terms, requires less staff time to administer projects and frees up resources to dedicate to higher-budgeted productions that are more likely to generate payments, pension and health plan contributions, and residuals,” SAG-AFTRA said.