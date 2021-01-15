Pandemic Thriller ‘Safer At Home’, Shot During Covid Lockdown, Finds Home At Vertical Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired rights to Safer at Home, a pandemic thriller directed by Will Wernick that Voltage Pictures had introduced to buyers at last November at the virtual American Film Market. The pic, which went into production during the Covid pandemic, will now get a day-and-date release in February.

It’s the latest tie-up for Wernick, Voltage and Vertical after they worked together on Wernick’s horror thriller Follow Me (aka No Escape) last year.

Written by Wernick and Lia Bozonelis, Safer at Home is set in 2022 when the coronavirus pandemic has created mass chaos in Los Angeles and turned the city into a police state. To escape the grim reality, a group of friends get together for an online party: a night of music, drinking, games and drugs. After they collectively take a hit of what they think is molly, things go terribly wrong. The ensemble cast includes Alisa Allapach, Adwin Brown, Jocelyn Hudon, Dan J. Johnson, Michael Kupisk, Emma Lahana and Daniel Robaire.

Producers are Bo Youngblood and John Ierardi of Showdown Productions, and Wernick under his 7930 Entertainment banner. Executive producers are Voltage’s Nicolas Chartier, Jonathan Deckter and Babacar Diene.

In addition to the Vertical deal, Safer at Home also has scored AFM pacts including with Falcom in German-speaking Europe, Eone in Canada, The Searchers in Benelux, Sun Distribution in Spain and Latin America, Central Partnership in Russia, Signature Entertainment in the UK, Madman in Australia, Cinemundo in Portugal, Front Row in the Middle East and Filmfinity in South Africa.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Will and Voltage this year following the domestic success of No Escape,” Vertical co-president Rich Goldberg said. “Safer at Home provides exciting twists and turns at every moment and we can’t wait to share it with U.S. audiences.”