‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 To Feature Appearances From Cynthia Erivo, Nicole Byer, Anne Hathway, Scarlett Johansson And Others

EXCLUSIVE: Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is ready to ring in the “Ru-year” tonight at 8pm ET/PT, but ahead of the premiere, VH1 has announced this season’s roster of guest judges as well as appearances from A-list superfans and queens of seasons past.

This season, Cynthia Erivo, Nicole Byer, Loni Love, TS Madison and Jamal Sims are slated to join the RuPaul’s Drag Race judges panel alongside mainstays Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and, of course, Mama Ru.

In addition, RuPaul’s Drag Race superfans Anne Hathaway and Scarlett Johansson will surprise queens later this season with interactive video masterclasses while Miss Congeniality winners from past seasons Nina West, Valentina and Heidi N Closet will also make guest appearances.

For the first time, VH1 will simulcast the season 13 premiere of the Emmy-winning reality competition on The CW, MTV, MTV2, PopTV and Logo. As seen in the 10-minute preview, this season will welcome the queens with a shocking twist: they must immediately go head-to-head on the mainstage to defend their place in the competition with six lip syncs for their lives. The aftershow, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked will premiere immediately following the season premiere at 9:30pm ET/PT only on VH1.

The 13 queens vying for the ultimate title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” this season include Denali (Chicago, IL), Elliott with 2 Ts (Las Vegas, NV), Gottmik (Los Angeles, CA), Joey Jay (Phoenix, AZ), Kahmora Hall (Chicago, IL), Kandy Muse (New York, NY), LaLa Ri (Atlanta, GA), Olivia Lux (New York, NY), Rosé (New York, NY), Symone (Los Angeles, CA), Tamisha Iman (Atlanta, GA), Tina Burner (New York, NY), and Utica Queen (Minneapolis, MN).