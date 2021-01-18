‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Goes Down Under For Australia And New Zealand Edition

RuPaul’s Drag Race is about to say “shantay, g’day!” Emmy-winning production company World of Wonder is bringing the popular series to Australia and New Zealand and it will be appropriately titled RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. The new edition of the drag queen reality competition will debut on WOW Presents Plus stateside and internationally on Stan in Australia and TVNZ OnDemand in New Zealand.

RuPaul will serve as host and executive producer and will join Drag Race staple Michelle Visage on the judges’ panel. Production is expected to kick off this week in New Zealand the series will premiere later this year.

Much like the U.S. and other international editions, Drag Race Down Under will see the fiercest queens across Australia and New Zealand going head-to-head, in the hopes of taking home the title of Down Under’s first Drag Superstar. The queens will serve high fashion realness, challenges, both shady and heartfelt moments in the “werkroom”, and of course, the all-important lip-sync for your life battles. The third judge and celebrity guest appearances will be announced later this year.

“I cannot wait for everyone to see that Down Under queens have some of the biggest charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talents in the world,” said RuPaul. “Thank you to Stan and TVNZ OnDemand for providing a platform for these outrageous drag artists to share their heart, soul and humor.”

“The dazzling queens of Australia and New Zealand have always been an inspiration to us, so we are thrilled to team up with our local production partners Stan and TVNZ to bring the creative genius of drag down under to international audiences on WOW Presents Plus,” said Executive Producers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato of World of Wonder.

“We’re proud to bring the Drag Race phenomenon down under in an antipodean showdown for Stan and TVNZ On Demand!” said Nick Tanner, Director of Sales and Co-Productions at Passion Distribution. “I can’t wait to see the best queens from Australia and New Zealand bring it to RuPaul’s main stage. RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will be a fantastic addition to the ever expanding ‘ru-niverse.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is the latest in many international editions of the popular franchise that has gagged audiences all over the globe. This UK, Canada, Thailand, Chile, Holland, and recently announced Spain. RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is a World of Wonder production in collaboration with Warner Bros International Television Production New Zealand for Stan and TVNZ. Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers. Passion Distribution will distribute the series globally in line with Passion Distribution and WOW’s distribution strategy.