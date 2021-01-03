Rubik’s Cube Movie In The Works From Hyde Park & Endeavor Content

Erno Rubik, inventor of the Rubik's Cube, holds the "Magic Cube" in his hand at the Ravensburger stand at the International Toy Fair as part of the celebrations for 40 years of distribution of the game in Germany.

Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment Group and Endeavor Content are teaming for a big feature take of famed global-selling toy, the Rubik’s Cube.

Hyde Park is also partnering with Glassman Media (The Wall), an Endeavor Content Company, to create a game show based on the global brand.

The combination puzzle was invented by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture, Erno Rubik, in 1974. The puzzle was licensed by Rubik to be sold by Ideal Toy Corp. in 1980. To date, the Rubik’s Cube has sold over 450M cubes worldwide. Since 2018, amateur and professional speedcubers from all over the world have faced each other battling for the chance to prove their skills in the Rubik’s Cube World Championship Finals

The Rubik’s Feature Film will be produced by Amritraj and Executive Produced by Priya Amritraj and Addison Mehr for Hyde Park. The Game Show will be Executive Produced by Amritraj and Andrew Glassman of Glassman Media.

“I’ve had a personal and nostalgic connection to the Rubik’s Cube from my early days in India,” Amritraj said. “I am thrilled to partner with Endeavor Content and Rubik’s/Smiley and look forward to creating a wonderful and complex Rubik’s universe.”

Said Graham Taylor and Chris Rice, Co Presidents of Endeavor Content, “The Rubik’s Cube is an iconic and family friendly brand. In Partnership with Hyde Park we look forward to creating film, television, and game show content for global audiences.”

Hyde Park’s current feature slate includes the biopic of African American Wimbledon Champion Arthur Ashe written by Oscar winner Kevin Willmott in partnership with Warner Music Group, the animated musical Pashmina with Netflix to be directed by Gurinder Chadha and music by Oscar winner A.R.Rahman, the remake of the Blake Edwards romantic comedy 10 at Warner Bros, Remote Control starring Gerard Butler with STX, and various Premium Global TV series & Local Language projects.