Ronnie Spector On Phil Spector: “A Brilliant Producer, But A Lousy Husband”

Singer Ronnie Spector was married to producer Phil Spector, who died today at 81, from 1968-1974. Although the marriage saw much commercial success, with hits like Be My Baby, Baby, I Love You, The Best Part of Breakin’ Up, Do I Love You? and Walking in the Rain, Ronnie Spector later claimed abuse during their relationship.

She posted on Facebook today about the relationship and her memories.

“It’s a sad day for music and a sad day for me.

“When I was working with Phil Spector, watching him create in the recording studio, I knew I was working with the very best. He was in complete control, directing everyone. So much to love about those days.

Meeting him and falling in love was like a fairytale.

The magical music we were able to make together, was inspired by our love. I loved him madly, and gave my heart and soul to him.

As I said many times while he was alive, he was a brilliant producer, but a lousy husband.

Unfortunately Phil was not able to live and function outside of the recording studio.

Darkness set in, many lives were damaged.

I still smile whenever I hear the music we made together, and always will. The music will be forever

Phil Spector 1939-2021.”