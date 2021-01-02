Ron Dominguez Dies: Disney Legend and EVP Of Attractions Was 85

Ron Dominguez, a Disney Legend and former Executive Vice President of Attractions, died January 1, 2021 at 85. No cause of death was revealed in a Facebook post by the Disneyland Alumni.

Known as “Mr. Disneyland,” Dominguez was a prime mover in creating the Disney California Adventure theme park. He retired from The Walt Disney Company in 1994 after 39 years.

Born August 10, 1935, Dominguez grew up on the property that would become Disneyland, and his family home was moved to the park to serve as administrative offices. He became a ticket taker in the initial hires for the theme park.

In 1957, Dominguez became the assistant supervisor of Frontierland, moving up to the manager of Tomorrowland in 1962. He became the manager of the west side of Disneyland and in 1974, was named vice president of Disneyland and chairman of the park operating committee.

In 1990, Dominguez became Executive Vice President Walt Disney Attractions, West Coast.

He was named a Disney Legend in 2000.

Dominguez is survived by his wife of 41 years, Betty.