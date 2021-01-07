ITV News Journalist Goes Viral, Wins Praise After Extraordinary Report Following Trump Mob Into Capitol

Robert Moore, the Washington correspondent for Britain’s ITV News, has gone viral and won widespread praise from peers for an extraordinary report following Donald Trump’s supporters as they forced their way into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Moore was in the thick of the carnage on a historic day in the U.S. capital, surfing the mob wave as it battered down the doors and windows of the Capitol building, and calmly reporting on the events as they unfolded around him.

“For four years we have witnessed turmoil in America, but nothing quite like this,” Moore said, as he opened a seven-minute report, in which he captured tear gas canisters being detonated and was jostled by protestors inside the Capitol building. He also filmed protesters wielding shards of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s nameplate after it had been ripped from the wall.

“This is exactly what was feared, but in no way is this a surprise. It has been fueled by the president’s rhetoric, and it’s increasingly clear, this nation has not healed the wounds, it has simply amplified them,” Moore added.

The reporter and his camera operator captured Trump’s supporters chanting “stop the steal” in the corridors of power and was told by one MAGA cap-wearing protester: “They work for us. They don’t get to steal it from us. They don’t get to tell us we didn’t see what we saw.”

The full report, which has racked up 5 million views on Twitter, can be seen here:

Watch @robertmooreitv's report from inside the Capitol building as the extraordinary events unfolded in Washington DChttps://t.co/krCQf1uQbx pic.twitter.com/SiWbzF5Nzs — ITV News (@itvnews) January 6, 2021

Moore’s despatch was roundly praised by his peers both in the U.S. and UK. ITV colleague and former CNN anchor Piers Morgan wrote that the Washington correspondent “perfectly captured the anarchical horror of it all.”

Stunning report by a brilliant, courageous journalist & his outstanding camera crew. Incredible work @robertmooreitv – you perfectly captured the anarchical horror of it all. 👇 https://t.co/LtahfSdPoY — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 7, 2021

CNN’s Kate Bolduan described it as a “pretty astonishing eyewitness report,” while NBC News’ chief global correspondent Bill Neely said it was the “finest piece of the day by far.” ITV News anchor Tom Bradby added: