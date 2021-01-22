Robert Kirkman’s Animated Series ‘Invincible’ Gets Premiere Date On Amazon

Amazon has set a spring premiere date for Robert Kirkman’s adult animated series Invincible. The hour-long series from The Walking Dead creator will premiere Friday, March 26, 2021, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The first three episodes of season one will premiere March 26, with new episodes available each Friday following, culminating in the season finale April 30.

Kirkman made the announcement Friday as part of a livestream conversation, hosted by Invincible superfan and comic aficionado Hector Navarro, commemorating the anniversary of Invincible comic #1. An extended clip from the series also was unveiled, featuring Steven Yuen as Mark Grayson (aka Invincible) and J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson (aka Omni-Man). You can watch it above.

Based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill , Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin and Max Burkholder also star.

Invincible is produced by Skybound and executive produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert, Catherine Winder with Supervising Director Jeff Allen and Linda Lamontagne serving as casting director. Invincible, Kirkman’s second-longest comic-book series, concluded in February 2018 after a 15-year run.